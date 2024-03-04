Economic Pulse: Week of 3/1/24

Employment in the Valley rose above 400,000

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley is at a shade below 401,000 in December. Adjusting it for seasonality drops it to 395,000, still a very impressive, and 6,200 jobs above December 2022’s level. The unemployment rate at 3.9% is also lower than its December 2022’s 4.2%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/1/24)