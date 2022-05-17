Julia Sobrinski | Culture Conversations

On the first episode of Culture Conversations, Sophie Elijovich welcomes fellow teen Julia Sobrinski to the program.

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to engage teens across the Lehigh Valley about the importance and relevance of culture.

What is culture? What does it mean to young people? And finally...does culture matter?

Catch new episodes of Culture Conversations airing periodically during All Things Considered.

Teen Connect host Kyra Kelly contributed to this project.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)