"Bringing the Resources to the Community" with Paula Johnson | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz talks with Paula Johnson, Executive Director of the Northeast Community Center, which has been a pillar of Bethlehem's Marvine-Pembroke community for more than 40 years, and has since expanded some of its services to the entire Lehigh Valley.

Paula talks about breaking down the shame and fear that often comes with asking for help and their bilingual offerings, as well as misconceptions about the Pembroke community. Plus, their upcoming Trunk or Treat, which offers treats and resources from local organizations.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/24/26)

