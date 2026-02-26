© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Creating a Two-Way Street with Mayor J. William Reynolds and Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and the City of Bethlehem's Janine Santoro to talk about a Bethlehem delegation's visit to its newest sister city, Patillas, Puerto Rico.

They discuss the beautiful relationships they built during their visit and the importance of making them mutually beneficial, as well as the positive results we can get when we come together for a common cause.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/26/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria J. William ReynoldsJanine SantoroPatillas, Puerto RicoBethlehemsister city
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
