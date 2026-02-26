Creating a Two-Way Street with Mayor J. William Reynolds and Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and the City of Bethlehem's Janine Santoro to talk about a Bethlehem delegation's visit to its newest sister city, Patillas, Puerto Rico.

They discuss the beautiful relationships they built during their visit and the importance of making them mutually beneficial, as well as the positive results we can get when we come together for a common cause.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/26/26)

