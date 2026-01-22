Normalizing the Struggle with Dr. Ben Iobst | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Dr. Ben Iobst to share how his experience in the military and as a first responder led him to help others like him to mental health support. Ben shares more about his current work, which emphasizes the importance of hope.

They discuss the need for more empathy, the work to break the stigma around people in crisis, and what it really means to be an advocate.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/22/26)

