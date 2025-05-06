© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Helping People Speak Up for Their Loved Ones with Nadine Young and Emma Ortiz | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Nadine Young, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, and Emma Ortiz, Communications and Fundraising Manager, at the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. They share an overview of the Arc's services to support people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Nadine and Emma emphasize the goal of making sure nobody is afraid to speak up for the rights of themselves or their loved ones. They also explain how the results of their advocacy programs can be seen in schools, and talk about the Arc's upcoming gala.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/6/25)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Nadine YoungEmma OrtizThe Arc of Lehigh and Northampton CountiesCommunity
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content