The Approaching Real ID Deadline with Olga Negron | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Olga Negron, Executive Director of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. Aurea celebrates Charla Comunitaria's recognition for Best Public Affairs Series from the PA Association of Broadcasters with Olga, the original host of the show.

Aurea and Olga talk about the upcoming enforcement deadline for Real ID and explain its benefits and uses. Olga explains the process for applying, including required documents.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 4/24/25)