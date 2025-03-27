"Something a Textbook Could Never Teach You" with Lizzette Melendez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Lizzette Melendez, Operations Manager at the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about her remarkable service for our older residents. She shares what her daily work day looks like and how it helps the center's mission.

Lizzette discusses her transition to the role from a corporate role and her initial decision to take the opportunity regardless of small doubts. From there, she's been promoted multiple times in the span of a year and continues to do the work with her staff simply because they love it.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/27/25)