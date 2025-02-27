Important State Service Updates with Rep. Steve Samuelson | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with State Representative Steve Samuelson to talk about several state programs that residents should be paying attention to right now. They also discuss Governor Josh Shapiro's latest state budget proposal and what it could mean for education funding.

Who's eligible for the state's Rent Rebate Program? Do you need a Real ID, and what are the required documents to get one? What should you do if your SNAP benefits get stolen? Representative Samuelson answers these questions and many more, and offers help at his office for anyone with questions or concerns.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/27/25)