"People Perish Because of Lack of Knowledge" with Beatrice Rodriguez | Charla Comunitaria

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Beatrice Rodriguez to share the story of her fight for equal treatment for the Hispanic community in Allentown. She talks about moving to the Lehigh Valley from Patillas, Puerto Rico, and what it means to her to see Patillas become Bethlehem's newest sister city.

Beatrice talks about her journey from working to support her family to working to support her community, which started with encouraging Latino parents to be more involved in their kids' education. She shares her belief that Latino parents need to push their kids up as the system tries to push them out, and the importance of letting young people experience their cultures.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/10/24)