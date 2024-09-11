© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Giving Students a Cultural Link with Cecile Tybaud and Michelle Rios-Araque | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published September 11, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with Cecile Tybaud, an educator working to immerse her students in Hispanic culture, and Michelle Rios-Araque, Assistant Director for Equity and Inclusion at Moravian University. They both discuss their efforts to encourage students to be involved in and celebrate various cultures.

Cecile talks about her recognition as an Unsung Hero for Bethlehem's upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, and the importance of showing students the relevance of language and culture classes. Michelle shares more information about Moravian's upcoming celebrations.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/10/24)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Cecile TybaudMichelle Rios-AraqueMoravian UniversityHispanic Heritage MonthEducationculturelanguage
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content