"Conflict Is the Beginning of a Gift" with Guillermo Lopez and Doris Corell | Charla Comunitaria

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Guillermo Lopez and Doris Corell to talk about their parents' work to form Bethlehem's Puerto Rican Beneficial Society. They share some of the events that led them to create the organization and the community that was built among the members.

Doris and Guillermo discuss their parents' belief that if you don't understand an issue, you can't solve it, as well as their determination to look at problems as opportunities to make things better. They talk about some of the history of Puerto Ricans working at Bethlehem Steel and their love for the culture that they feel has always been full of love and justice.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/3/24)