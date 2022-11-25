Expanding Educational Opportunities with Moravian's Dr. Nilsa Lasso-von Lang | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negron chats with Dr. Nilsa Lasso-von Lang, Assistant Director of Multicultural Enrollment at Moravian University to talk about the driving forces that are changing Moravian University’s structures and services, to welcome and better serve members of the Latinx community.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)