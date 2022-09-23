© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Tap here to support WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign for the Fall Membership Drive. Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Drive by donating today! 🎵
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Collecting 'Voces de la Comunidad' with Josh Berk and Guillermo Lopez | Charla Comunitaria

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
IMG_0631-1.png

Olga welcomes Josh Berk, executive director of the Bethlehem Area Public Library, who talks about the Voces de la Comunidad project and mural - which focused on capturing the stories of the Latinx/Hispanic community in Bethlehem.

Then, she speaks with Guillermo Lopez, one of the participants in the project. He talks about his experience, and about the Guillermo Lopez Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Institute, which will be unveiled during the Pennsylvania Latino Convention on Sept. 29.

VocesMural.jpeg
Contributed photo
/
Josh Berk
Guillermo Lopez (left), Olga Negron (center) and Maria Teresa Donate Mena (right) stand in front of the 'Voces de la Comunidad' mural.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Josh BerkGuillermo LopezVoces de la ComunidadOral Histories Guillermo Lopez Diversity, Equity and Inclusion InstituteMuralsPennsylvania Latino ConventionJanine SantoroPuerto RicoHispanic communityBethlehem Area Public LibraryCharla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content