Runner | At the Movies

In “Runner,” Alan Ritchson plays the movie’s title character, the runner, Hank Malone, a former Army Special Forces soldier, who is living and working in Brisbane, Australia. Hank is tasked to transport Ben Bishop (Owen Wilson), who is carrying a medical canister that contains a liver, intended for Ellie (Scarlett Crabtree), a hospitalized girl awaiting a liver transplant. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Comedy, Thriller.

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(Original air-date: 9/21/26)

