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At the Movies

Runner | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
Runner
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IMDb

In “Runner,” Alan Ritchson plays the movie’s title character, the runner, Hank Malone, a former Army Special Forces soldier, who is living and working in Brisbane, Australia. Hank is tasked to transport Ben Bishop (Owen Wilson), who is carrying a medical canister that contains a liver, intended for Ellie (Scarlett Crabtree), a hospitalized girl awaiting a liver transplant. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Comedy, Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/21/26)

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At the Movies RunnerAlan RitchsonOwen WilsonThrillerComedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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