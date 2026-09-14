By Any Means | At the Movies

“By Any Means,” based on a true story, recounts the federal investigation of the 1966 death of the leader of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, voter registration campaign. Vernon Dahmer (Giancarlo Esposito), head of the local branch of the NAACP, died when his house was fire-bombed, allegedly by the Ku Klux Klan. The FBI teams an African-American FBI agent Wayne Strider (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) with Brooklyn, N.Y., mob hit man Gregory Scarfa Sr. (Mark Wahlberg) to investigate the case. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Docudrama-Political Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/14/26)

