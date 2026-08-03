Moana | At the Movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Freedom High School, Class of 1990, graduate, is back in Disney’s live-action “Moana” as Maui, the demi-god, who helps Catherine Laga’aia in the title role of “Moana.” There’s adventure, dancing and singing with songs by Lin-Manual Miranda in the remake of the animated feature film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Musical, Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/3/26)

