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At the Movies

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

Cinema has a unique ability to transport viewers through time and place and introduce them to new faces. That's exactly what "Peter Asher: Nowhere Man" does. This documentary features interviews with Paul McCartney, Carole King, and many more to tell the extraordinary story of Peter Asher as his life intersected with some of history's greatest artists and musical moments. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews Biographical music documentary.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/20/26)

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At the Movies Peter Asher: Everywhere ManMusicBiographyDocumentaryMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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