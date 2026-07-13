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At the Movies

Minions & Monsters | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
Minions & Monsters
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IMDb

“Minions & Monsters” is jam-packed with homages to the Golden Age of Hollywood. If you’re a fan of Turner Classic Movies, you will find a lot of references to movie actors and movie scenes of yore. This should entertain parents and grandparents. Their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews will laugh at the antics of the Minions and the monsters. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Comedy, Computer Animation feature film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/13/26)

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At the Movies Minions & MonstersanimationAdventure ComedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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