© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Scary Movie | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
Scary Movie
/
IMDb

What is really scary about “Scary Movie” is the humor. The humor is silly, sophomoric and stupid. What’s even more scary is how often I laughed at the stupid one-liners, ridiculous sight gags and funny if distasteful jokes in “Scary Movie.” Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans and Craig Wayans wrote the screenplay. Marlon Wayans is back on screen as Shorty Meeks. Also back: Anna Faris and Regina Hall. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/15/26)

Tags
At the Movies Scary MovieComedyHorrorMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content