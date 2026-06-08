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At the Movies

Pressure | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
Pressure
/
IMDb

Meteorology and meteorologists are at the center of the movie, “Pressure,” which recounts the intense strategic debate some 72 hours before D-Day, June 6, 1944. The decision for the Allies to invade Normandy, France, made by General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser), supreme commander of the Allied forces in Europe, depended competing forecasts for the weather. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the War Biography Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/8/26)

Tags
At the Movies PressureWorld War IID-DayBrendan Fraserbiographical dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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