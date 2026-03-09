EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert | At the Movies

“EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert” is directed by Baz Luhrmann (Oscar nominee, picture, “Elvis,” 2022, which he directed), who discovered and restored boxes of concert footage of Elvis and recording tape of Elvis talking candidly about his career and life. “EPIC” is one of the great concert documentary films. It’s a must-see if you are an Elvis fan. And if you are not a fan, this film may make you an Elvis fan. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Documentary.

