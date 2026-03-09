© 2026
At the Movies

EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert
IMDb

“EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert” is directed by Baz Luhrmann (Oscar nominee, picture, “Elvis,” 2022, which he directed), who discovered and restored boxes of concert footage of Elvis and recording tape of Elvis talking candidly about his career and life. “EPIC” is one of the great concert documentary films. It’s a must-see if you are an Elvis fan. And if you are not a fan, this film may make you an Elvis fan. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Documentary.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/9/26)

At the Movies EPIC: Elvis Presley in ConcertDocumentaryMusicMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
