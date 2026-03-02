The Hail Mary | At the Movies

“At The Movies” for March 2: In “The Hail Mary,” Daniel Roebuck stars as Jake, a down-on-his-luck coach drafted by Sister Kathleen (Marsha Dietlein Bennett) to coach the football team at Mary Immaculate School for Boys. Roebuck, a Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate, Class of 1981, wrote the screenplay and directs the movie filmed in the Lehigh Valley. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

(Original air-date: 3/2/26)

