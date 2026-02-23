© 2026
Wuthering Heights | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
Wuthering Heights
/
IMDb

Based loosely on the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights was written and directed by Emerald Fennell to "recreate the feeling of a teenage girl reading the book for the first time." Margot Robbie (Cathy) and Jacob Elordi (Heathcliff) play lovers whose souls are entwined, but who cannot be together because of status. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romance.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 2/23/26)

At the Movies Wuthering HeightsMargot RobbieJacob ElordiromanceMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
