Solo Mio | At the Movies

Matt is headed for a destination wedding in Rome, Italy. His own. He’s also headed for a heartache. His bride-to-be is a no-show. Matt decides to enjoy his Italian sojourn solo. Kevin James (“King of Queens”) stars at Matt. Italian actress Nicole Grimaudo stars as Gia, owner of a coffeehouse. The songs of Ed Sheeran and the singing of Andrea Bocelli play surprising roles. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romantic Comedy.

(Original air-date: 2/16/26)

