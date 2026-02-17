© 2026
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Solo Mio | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 17, 2026 at 9:48 AM EST
Solo Mio
/
IMDb

Matt is headed for a destination wedding in Rome, Italy. His own. He’s also headed for a heartache. His bride-to-be is a no-show. Matt decides to enjoy his Italian sojourn solo. Kevin James (“King of Queens”) stars at Matt. Italian actress Nicole Grimaudo stars as Gia, owner of a coffeehouse. The songs of Ed Sheeran and the singing of Andrea Bocelli play surprising roles. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romantic Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 2/16/26)

At the Movies Solo MioKevin Jamesromantic comedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
