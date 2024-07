The Minions rule in “Despicable Me 4.” The voice talents of Steve Carell (Gru) and Kristen Wiig (Gru’s wife) are back. New voices include Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal) and Sofia Vergara (Valentina). Chris Renaud, Parkland High School, Class of ’85, graduate, directs. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Adventure, Science-Fiction Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/15/24)