“Bikeriders,” about a fictional Chicago area motorcycle club, The Vandals, during the 1960s, is based on a 1967 book of photographs of the same title by Danny Lyon. The movie, directed by Jeff Nichols, stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime, Drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/8/24)