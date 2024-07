Academy Award-nominated June Squibb (supporting actress, “Nebraska,” 2014) stars as the title character in “Thelma” as a grandmother who seeks retribution when her bank account is bilked of $10,000. Also starring: Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, Fred Hechinger and Richard Roundtree (his final film role). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Comedy, Drama film.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)