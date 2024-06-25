Inside Out 2 | At the Movies

“Inside Out 2,” the animation feature sequel to the 2015 hit, “Inside Out,” continues the life story of Riley, the young girl with a head full of emotions. Riley is 13 in “Inside Out 2.” Yes, she’s a teen-ager. And she has a whole new set of emotions to cope with. The voice talent includes Amy Poehler (Joy), Lewis Black (Anger) and Maya Hawke (Anxiety). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Adventure Animation film.

(Original air-date: 6/24/24)

