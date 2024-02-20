© 2024
At the Movies

Bob Marley: One Love | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
Bob Marley: One Love
Paramount Pictures

“Bob Marley: One Love” is a welcome addition to the lore and legend of Bob Marley. If you’re a fan of Bob Marley, reggae music and the confluence of music, politics and society, the movie should be on your must-watch list. Bob Marley is played convincingly by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Reinaldo Marcus Green (director, “King Richard”) directs the film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama, Music film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/19/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
