WDIY Headlines
The Zone of Interest | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST
“The Zone of Interest” is nominated for six Oscars: Picture, Director (Jonathan Glazer), Adapted Screenplay and International Feature Film. It’s based on the 2014 novel of the same title by Martin Amis. In “The Zone of Interest,” a family lives next door to Auschwitz. This is no ordinary family. This is Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Helwig (Sandra Hüller). Höss was the German Nazi commandant of Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, History, War film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/12/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
