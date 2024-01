“Mean Girls” is a movie adaptation of the 2018 Broadway stage musical based on the 2004 movie, each written by Tina Fey, and each based on the 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. “Mean Girls” is a sendup of teen girl culture. The latest movie is fun and has a danceable beat. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Musical Comedy.

(Original air-date: 1/22/24)