WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Migration | At the Movies

authorBy Paul Willistein
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 10:39 AM EST
“Migration” is an entertaining feature animation film. Dad mallard, Mack (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani), wants to winter at picturesque New England Moosehead Lake that he, his wife Pam (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) and their family call home rather than take flight on the annual migration. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/15/24)

At the Movies Kumail Nanjiani Elizabeth Banks Migration animation Action adventure Movie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
