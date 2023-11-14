© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Priscilla | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
Priscilla
/
A24

“Priscilla,” directed by Sofia Coppola (Oscar, screenplay, “Lost in Translation”) is based on the book, “Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll” by Priscilla Presley. The film posits that it was a real-life “Heartbreak Hotel” for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and nearly everyone involved with him. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama, Music film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/13/23)

Tags
At the Movies PriscillaPriscilla PresleyElvis PresleySofia CoppolaMovieMovie ReviewBiographydramaMusic
Stay Connected
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content