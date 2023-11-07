© 2023
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Getty Images

At 2 hours, 49 minutes, the movie, ”Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is the next best thing to attending a Taylor Swift concert. With some 40 songs, the movie is eye-popping, state-of-the art and thoroughly entertaining, proving why Taylor Swift, a former Wyomissing, Berks County, resident is the new Queen of Pop. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Concert Film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)

At the Movies MovieMovie ReviewTaylor SwiftTaylor Swift: The Eras TourMusicconcert film
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
