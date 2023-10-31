© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎤Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Fall Membership Drive for making it a success.🧡
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Killers of the Flower Moon | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
Melinda Sue Gordon
/
Apple

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on one of the most sordid events in the history of America: when Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma were killed during the 1920s to obtain oil rights to their land. The epic movie, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, is based on the nonfiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” Look for multiple Oscar nominations with Gladstone an actress nominee early frontrunner. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime, Drama, History, Western.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/30/23)

Tags
At the Movies MovieMovie ReviewMartin ScorseseRobert De NiroLeonardo DiCaprioLily GladstoneOsage Native AmericansKillers of the Flower Moon
Stay Connected
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content