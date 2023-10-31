Killers of the Flower Moon | At the Movies

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on one of the most sordid events in the history of America: when Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma were killed during the 1920s to obtain oil rights to their land. The epic movie, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, is based on the nonfiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” Look for multiple Oscar nominations with Gladstone an actress nominee early frontrunner. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime, Drama, History, Western.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/30/23)

