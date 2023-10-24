© 2023
At the Movies

Dumb Money | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Dumb Money
/
ScreenCraft

“Dumb Money” is based on the true story of the GameStop retail chain during the Covid-19 pandemic when investors bet against the GameStop chain and its stock. On Wall Street it’s called short-selling. However, Keith Gill, aka “Roaring Kitty,” a stock market tipster, urged a buy on GameStop stock. The ensemble cast includes Paul Dano (as Keith Gill) and Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and Allentown’s Dane DeHaan. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Comedy, Drama

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/23/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
