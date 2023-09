Nia Vardalos is back to write, star as Toula and, this time, direct My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which takes the family back to the fatherland at the request of Gus, the family patriarch. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the romance comedy drama.

(Original air-date: 9/18/23)