WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Disney UK

It's been a long wait for what is said to be the fifth and final Indiana Jones role for Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should please fans of Ford, the franchise and old-school Hollywood movies. Also starring are: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Antonio Banderas. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/10/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
