Asteroid City | At the Movies

Welcome to the wonderful, wacky world of writer-director Wes Anderson. His latest, Asteroid City, with an all-star ensemble cast led by Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, is a parable about mid-century-modern America. The story takes place in a fictional southwestern U.S. town, where a Junior Stargazer Convention is held, when an unexpected visitor appears. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama romance film.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)