Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. | At the Movies

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is the directorial debut of Adamma Ebo who also wrote and produced the satirical comedy film. It stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as the first lady and the pastor of a megachurch, who attempt to reopen and rebuild their congregation following a major scandal. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the dark comedy-drama, which was released theatrically and is streaming on Peacock.

(Original air-date: 9/12/22)