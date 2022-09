Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Idris Elba as a genie and Tilda Swinton, who sets him free. It’s complicated. George Miller (Mad Max series) directs. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the fantasy romance drama

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)