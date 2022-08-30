Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song | At the Movies

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is a fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary about the legendary singer-songwriter-poet-author. There are rare interviews, insightful commentary and wonderful performances by Cohen and others of his song, “Hallelujah.” Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the documentary film.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)