© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song | At the Movies

Published August 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
ATM8-29.png
Contributed photo
/
Sony Pictures

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song is a fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary about the legendary singer-songwriter-poet-author. There are rare interviews, insightful commentary and wonderful performances by Cohen and others of his song, “Hallelujah.” Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)

Tags

At the Movies Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a SongLeonard CohenSinger-SongwriterPoetAuthorHallelujahMusicOscarsDocumentaryMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content