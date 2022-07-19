Thor: Love and Thunder | At the Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder finally reunites Chris Hemsworth (Thor) with Natalie Portman (ex-girlfriend Jane Foster). Christian Bale plays the nemesis, Gorr the God Butcher. Along for the poorly scripted ride are Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) returns to direct the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure film.

(Original air-date: 7/18/22)