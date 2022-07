Minions: The Rise of Gru is an origin story about Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and how he grew up to become an archvillain. Featuring the voice talents of Taraji P. Henson. Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Russell Brand, and Dame Julie Andrews. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the family action, adventure animation film.

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)