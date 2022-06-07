Top Gun: Maverick | At the Movies

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press says to prepare for the summer movie thrill ride of your life, 34 years later with the heavily-anticipated and delayed sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. It returns Tom Cruise to the big screen as the hotshot Navy jet pilot that brought his stardom to its peak. Paul says the movie is all that you could want in terms of summer popcorn entertainment at the cinema. Hear Paul's review of the action-drama film.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)