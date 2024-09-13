Letting Nature Take Its Course with Louise Schaefer | Active LV

On this episode, John Dodds sits down with Louise Shaefer, owner of Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery, to talk about what native planting is and why it's important. She explains how creating a natural ecosystem in your yard or garden can benefit our larger ecosystem.

Louise works to dispel the belief that native planting always looks messy, shares some tips on how to decide what plants are best for you, and names some plants from the "Dirty Dozen" - a list of plants that are harmful to native organisms and plants.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

(Original air-date: 9/12/24)