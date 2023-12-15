The Ultimate Workout with John Graham | Active LV

On this episode, Greg talks with John Graham, Senior Network Administrator at St. Luke's Fitness and Sports Performance, recently elected to the Nominations Committee of the National Strength and Conditioning Committee. They discuss his recent book "Metabolic Training: The Ultimate Guide to the Ultimate Workout" and the importance of finding a way to stay active and healthy that's convenient and effective for you.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/14/23)