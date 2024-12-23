© 2024
Sharing the Success with Chris Martin and Marci Lesko | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published December 23, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Hackett welcomes Chris Martin, Executive Chairman of Martin Guitar, to talk about his work as this year's United Way campaign leader. He shares his belief in the importance of sharing the community's story, and the joy of asking people to give.

Then, Laurie talks more about the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley as a whole with CEO Marci Lesko. Marci explains the organization's outreach, discusses why she wanted to take on such a high leadership position, and the unstated agreement in the area that everyone will play a part.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/23/24)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
