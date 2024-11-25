"Do It With a Smile" with Kimberly Hein and Jody Piagesi | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett welcomes Kimberly Hein, Manager of Donor Relations at ArtsQuest, to talk about the joy of working in the role as a Lehigh Valley native. Kimberly shares what her day-to-day duties look like, especially during the holiday season, and the appreciation she has for volunteers.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jody Piagesi, Chair of the LV Chamber Foundation, to talk about what drew her to the organization and what continues to inspire her to serve in the role. She shares her excitement about the growth of local Main Streets and her belief in finding a mission that's meaningful to you and following it with people you love.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/25/24)